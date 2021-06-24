BeIN to show Champions League and Europa League games in Thailand

Qatar’s BeIN Media Group has announced a new media rights deal with Europe’s soccer governing body UEFA to broadcast games in Thailand.

BeIN will continue to broadcast Champions League and Europa League games in Thailand until the end of the 2023-24 season.

The deal will also see BeIn broadcast UEFA Europa Conference League, UEFA’s new third-tier competition, as well as the UEFA Youth League which features the Under-19 teams, to football fans in Thailand.

BeIN also has the Thailand broadcast rights for the Scottish Premiership, Ligue 1, La Liga and Serie A.

For users in Thailand coverage of games is via the BeIN mobile app, with subscriptions starting from 59 THB for a weekly subscription and 99 THB for a monthly subscription.

