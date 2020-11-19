Belgium secured their place at the National league Finals

Romelu Lukaku scored twice as Belgium triumph against Denmark. Lukaku has scored 17 goals in his last 14 appearances for Belgium.

Leicester’s Youri Tielemans unlatch the scoring with a drilled finish just in three minutes.

A Nacer Chadli own goal lowered the deficit but De Bruyne swept in a fourth goal for Belgium.

Belgium Had 52% possession of the ball, while both teams had total of 8 shots against each other.

Belgium cruised past Denmark 4-2 in Leuven on Wednesday to book a place at next year’s Nations League Finals, with Romelu Lukaku scoring twice, while Italy beat Bosnia and Herzegovina to also qualify.

Source: BBC Sports

