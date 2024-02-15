Best golf club in Thailand has a new name

On March 1, 2024, Banyan Golf Club, chosen by golfers as the best golf club in Thailand, will enter an exciting new chapter as it unveils its new identity, Pineapple Valley Golf Club Hua Hin. This transformation reflects the club’s dedication to a distinct brand identity.

The new brand pays homage to the region’s rich heritage and the club’s history. Hua Hin is renowned for its pineapple farming, and prior to using it for the golf course, the land served as a pineapple plantation. This tropical fruit is synonymous with Hua Hin and Prachuap Kirikhan province and is still visible across the golf course. The club has long embraced the pineapple symbol across its facilities, from pin flags and tee markers to signature dishes.

With a vibrant community of 285 members and a growing base of loyal patrons, the club achieved a historic milestone last year, surpassing 45,000 rounds annually.

For over 15 years, Banyan Golf Club has earned acclaim as one of Asia Pacific’s premier golf destinations, amassing over 60 awards in the last decade. Recognised for excellence, it has been honoured with accolades such as “The Best Golf Club Experience in Asia Pacific” and inclusion in the “Rolex Top 1000 in the World.” The course, clubhouse, and staff have received numerous “Top 3 in Asia” awards from various golf media.

Notably, it was named the best golf course in Thailand in 2023 among 15,000 international golf travellers in a survey by leading tour operator Golfasian. The recognition underlines the club’s position as a favourite destination for international golfers, with 70% of all its golfers coming from overseas visitors, with main markets being Europe, the United Kingdom, Oceania, Southeast Asia, and North Asia.

Thailand is among the top golf tourism destinations globally. Hua Hin is known as the birthplace of Thai golf, with a golfing history dating back to the early 20th century. Nowadays, international golfers visit the region for its championship-calibre courses, nestled amidst nature and close to the sea. The charming coastal town is located 2.5 hours from Bangkok and boasts excellent hotels amongst which most international 5-star brands, and an abundant restaurant scene.

Among the famous names who have played the course are Ryder Cup captain Darren Clark, former world number 1 in tennis Rafael Nadal, Formula 1 driver Alex Albon, to name a few.

The club remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering exceptional service and the ultimate golfing experience. Rebranding to Pineapple Valley Golf Club preserves the legacy of Banyan Golf Club while signalling a continuation of its tradition of excellence and sustained growth. This transition assures members, guests, and business partners that they will continue receiving the highest quality of golf and hospitality.

For more information, please visit www.pineapplevalleygolfclub.com.

