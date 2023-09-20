Beyond the beach: Sunflower Café & Mini Golf is a fun, family friendly attraction in Hua Hin

For those in search of an alternative to the beaches of Hua Hin, the Sunflower Café & Mini Golf in Hin Lek Fai is a really nice and welcoming place that is well worth checking out.

Opened in 2021, this fun-filled destination is capturing the hearts of families, tourists, and golf enthusiasts alike.

Operated by Lilly Zhang and Dave Faulks, the Sunflower Café & Mini Golf emerged as a bright idea when Dave found himself ‘stranded’ in Hua Hin for an extended period during the pandemic.

While Hua Hin boasts more than its fair share of excellent golf courses, crazy or mini golf courses are few and far between. In fact, we don’t know of a single one in Hua Hin, until now.

Whether you are a golf enthusiast or not, it doesn’t really matter.

For the uninitiated, crazy golf, also popularly known as mini golf, is a scaled-down version of the traditional golf game. Instead of vast fairways and challenging terrains found in standard golf, mini golf courses are compact, often designed with whimsical obstacles, playful themes, and varied elevations – all of which are found at Sunflower Café & Mini Golf.

The game’s objective remains the same: to get the ball into the hole using the fewest strokes possible. However, the challenges lie in navigating around obstacles.

At Sunflower Café & Mini Golf, people of all ages are in for a treat with a 9-hole course that boasts of imaginative designs, including challenges like a loop-the-loop, a guitar-shaped hole, a love heart, and a double hole.

Notably, the 9th hole proudly features a sunflower design, lending the course its distinctive name. Dave continues to pour his time and effort into the course, frequently upgrading it to enhance the playing experience.

Yet, the appeal of the Sunflower Café & Mini Golf extends beyond the greens.

Tourists from various nations, including Thailand, the UK, New Zealand, and the USA, are initially drawn to the course to try their hand at mini golf but inevitably stay or visit again because of Lilly and Dave’s warm hospitality. They make you feel really welcome.

Many discover this gem through Google or Facebook and end up spending their day indulging in multiple rounds of mini-golf, in between breaks at the cafe.

Managed by Lilly, who is an excellent cook and baker, the cafe serves delicious homemade treats. From the must try lemon cheesecake and apple pie to the chocolate brownies, the offerings are becoming favorites among the visitors.

“We just want people to come and enjoy themselves. If they are having a good time then we are happy. It’s a nice alternative to the beach,” Dave said.

And this sentiment would seem to resonate with the growing number of people who appreciate the venue’s relaxed atmosphere and engaging activities.

Open every day from 10:30am to 5:30pm, except Tuesdays, the course encourages appointments, easily booked via their Facebook page.

At 120THB per person and free entry for kids under 8, it’s great value. A game typically takes a group of four around 40 minutes, with afternoons post-lunch recommended when the course is a little more shaded.

There is also ample parking for visitors and despite being located about 20 kms out of town, it’s a simple drive whether you’re travelling from Hin Lek Fai or the town centre.

In the coming weeks the Sunflower Café & Mini Golf is set to host a music night, as well a cake buffet priced at 299THB, promising excellent value.

For residents and tourists in Hua Hin, Sunflower Café & Mini Golf offers a really nice mix of fun and entertainment, which is suitable for people of all ages.

📱 facebook.com/CrazyDilly

📧 onintara1968@yahoo.com

📞 085 152 8838

📍 https://maps.app.goo.gl/ujej3zdfxfXWBihH6

