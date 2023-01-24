Bianca Andreescu awarded Wild Card for 2023 WTA Thailand Open

Former US Open champion Bianca Andreescu has been awarded a Wild Card for the 2023 WTA Thailand Open presented by E@.

The Canadian star will take to the courts at the True Arena Hua Hin Sports Club, Thailand at the WTA 250 event from 30 January – 5 February. The event is supported by the Tourism Authority of Thailand and is a chance to welcome international visitors back to Thailand following the COVID-19 travel restrictions.

The addition of the former World No.4 Canadian is an added bonus to the already world-class field which also features defending champion Magda Linette from Poland, who has made it to the quarterfinals of the Australian Open in Melbourne. Seventeen-year-old sensation Linda Fruhvirtova from Czech Republic is another player who has made a splash in Australia and will now be heading to Hua Hin.

With one week to go until the start of the Main Draw, Co-Tournament Director Grant Carpio is looking forward to welcoming Bianca and the WTA Tour to enjoy some unique Thai hospitality: “We are extremely excited to have Bianca to participate in our tournament next week. I think she is someone who understands the need to work hard on court but also to enjoy rest time and Hua Hin is the perfect destination to relax and have some fun after intense hours of tennis each day. Our tournament team has prepared a fantastic list of recommended cultural activities, restaurants and shops to explore, in addition to the beautiful Hua Hin beach.”

MAIN DRAW PLAYER LIST AT 23.01.2023

WILD CARD

Bianca Andreescu (CAN)

DIRECT ACCEPTANCES

Magda Linette (POL)

Xiyu Wang (CHN)

Yulia Putintseva (KAZ)

Anna Kalinskaya

Claire Liu (USA)

Tatjana Maria (GER)

Marta Kostyuk (UKR)

Linda Fruhvirtova (CZE)

Lin Zhu (CHN)

Tamara Zidansek (SLO)

Xinyu Wang (CHN)

Ysaline Bonaventure (BEL)

Harriet Dart (GBR)

Dayana Yastremska (UKR)

Anna Karolina Schmiedlova (SVK)

Liolia Jeanjean (FRA)

Elena Gabriela Ruse (ROU)

Moyuka Uchijima (JPN)

Katie Boulter (GBR)

Lesia Tsurenko (UKR)

Nao Hibino (JPN)

Further Wild Cards and Qualifiers to be added

