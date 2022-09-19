Biggest names in world golf set for Thailand test as LIV Golf prepares to make its Asian debut in Bangkok

Revolutionary format to bring electric entertainment on and off the course for Asian golf supporters as series gets set for regional debut at brand new Stonehill

The eyes of the golfing world are turning to Thailand as the land of smiles gears up to host the biggest tournament ever to be held on Asian soil: the $25million LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok.

Forty-eight of the best golfers on the planet are Bangkok-bound to battle it out for individual and team glory as LIV Golf breaks new ground with Asia’s debut LIV Golf Invitational, taking place at Stonehill, October 7-9.

A stellar field including defending Open champion Cameron Smith, big-hitting Bryson DeChambeau and multiple-major winners Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, and Brooks Koepka is confirmed for the tournament. In addition, two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson will make on-air contributions to the broadcast coverage and serve as a non-playing captain at the course.

They will be joined by hometown heroes Sadom Kaewkanjana and Phachara Khongwatmai, plus a host of Ryder Cup and major-winning stars including Henrik Stenson, Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter, Sergio Garcia, Louis Oosthuizen and Patrick Reed.

The sixth event of eight in LIV’s inaugural year, the LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok will hold the distinction of becoming the first international tournament to be staged at the all-new Stonehill in the northern suburbs of Bangkok, situated in the Pathum Thani province.

LIV Golf CEO and Commissioner Greg Norman said: “Everyone at LIV Golf is enormously excited to bring our innovative format and elite competition to Thailand and the people of Asia, one of the most exciting and rapidly developing golf landscapes in the world. At LIV Golf, we’re committed to creating opportunities that grow the game and reach new audiences around the globe. Thailand is our first Asian stop as we continue our launch, and the LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok promises to be a truly incredible week for players and fans alike.”

“I’ve been looking forward to saying this for a long time: Asia, here we come!”

The revolutionary tournament format of LIV Golf aims to supercharge the sport of golf. Each event sees a world-class 48-man field compete in 12 teams of four, with a shotgun start, on-course music and entertainment that creates an electric atmosphere.

After three rounds of golf, both an individual and team champion is crowned and a prize of $25million shared.

An incredibly strong field for Bangkok features no less than 12 Major champions and four former World No.1s set to be on the hunt for individual and team glory.

Thai star Khongwatmai has featured in all five of this year’s LIV Golf Invitationals, earning his spot through some top performances in the Asian Tour’s new marquee International Series events, which are supported by LIV Golf.

He said: “To be playing in an event of this scale at home in Thailand is something I could only have dreamed of growing up. The quality of the field is unlike any golf event that will ever have competed here, which makes this a huge moment for not only golf, but sport in Thailand and in Asia.

“These LIV events bring together the best golfers in the world, in a new format which works for both players and spectators. The atmosphere has been incredible in all the events I have played so far, and to be able to experience the same on home turf is something I’m really going to relish. It’ll be something very special for Thai golf and golf fans.”

Kaewkanjana, a two-time Asian Tour winner who has also teed it up in all LIV Golf events so far this season, said: “Playing in Thailand confirms that LIV Golf is a global league, bringing the best in the world to our country and growing the game across the region. LIV Golf is something different, something very exciting, and this week is further evidence that the series is connecting with new audiences all around the world.”

Indian star Anirban Lahiri is delighted to be bringing the series to Asia. Lahiri, who signed on with LIV Golf in late August, finished runner-up on his Boston debut in a thrilling three-way playoff defeat to Dustin Johnson, which also featured Chilean star Joaquin Niemann.

He said: “From my experience so far, LIV Golf is something very special – I could hardly have got off to a better start. The LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok brings something special to Thailand and also the wider region. There are so many golf fans in the Asian region and they will all be able to enjoy some world-class golf featuring some of the best in the game. The players love the atmosphere at the tournaments, as well as the format, and the fans in Asia are in for a real treat.”

Tickets for the LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok are available now. General admission price for a single-day grounds pass at the LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok is 800THB, with three-day passes on sale for 1600THB at LIVGolf.com or at thaiticketmajor.com. Single day and three-day hospitality packages for the popular Club 54 and Gallery Club experiences are also available.

