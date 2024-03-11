Bike For Crab event to take place in Pak Nam Pran on March 26

Pak Nam Pran is gearing up for the 6th annual “Bike For Crab” charity cycling event, set to take place on March 26, aiming to raise funds for the community crab bank project while promoting health awareness among the public.

In a press conference held on March 7 at the Pak Nam Pran Subdistrict Administrative Organization, Mr. Atichat Chaisri represented the Mayor of Hua Hin. The event was presided over by Mr. Prida Sukjai, the Provincial Secretary of Prachuap Khiri Khan, alongside notable attendees including Mr. Damrong Makrachun, the Provincial Developer, Lieutenant Colonel Apinya Sakdinan, the District Chief of Pranburi, and several local administrative leaders.

The initiative, by the Kluaynamthai Hospital and its Foundation under the guidance of Mr. Saranyu Choonhajer, aims to emphasise the importance of preserving blue swimming crabs through this unique charity ride. The event also aims to attract both Thai and international tourists, enhancing the local economy by encouraging spending along the event route.

Scheduled to start at 7:00 AM from Maharaj Square in Pak Nam Pran, the 60-kilometer ride will challenge participants with a scenic route that includes Phraya Nakhon Cave in Sam Roi Yot and circles back to the starting point. This tourism-focused cycling competition promises to be a meaningful day out for participants, offering a chance to explore the natural beauty of Pam Nam Pran and Sam Roi Yot while contributing to a worthy cause.

For more information visit: https://www.facebook.com/bikeforcrab

