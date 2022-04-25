Black Mountain wins Orchid Palm Homes Cup V

The Orchid Palm Homes Cup V took place at True Arena on Sunday morning. For the first time the tournament featured Under 10 teams with some exciting and entertaining games.

The first semi final of the day saw Black Mountain matched with PP United. The former took an early lead but came under sustained pressure before grabbing a late second goal to run out as 2-0 winners.

The second semi final provided non stop drama and action. Hua Hin City deservedly took the lead only for Nong Hoi to score twice completely against the run of play.

Hua Hin City laid siege to the Nong Hoi goal with a non stop barrage of shots colliding with either the keeper or the post. They eventually did score a deserved equalizer and the tie went to penalties with the team from Kao Tao converting two out of their three spot kicks to win the shoot out 2-1.

The third and fourth placed playoff provided more entertainment. This time Hua Hin City did manage to get the win claiming a 3-2 victory over PP United.

Nong Hoi and Black Mountain met in the final and the gulf between the two teams was clear from the start. Phakin Chalermakas opened the scoring with a long range free kick and grabbed a second with a close range finish moments later.

The same player appeared to be fouled in the penalty area but the referee waved play on and the ball broke to Max Wills who finished smartly from close range. Substitute Chaturapahat Litmak added a fourth after some good work from Archie Wills.

There was just time for Chalermkas to complete his hat trick with a clever flick, scoring his fifth goal of the tournament. After all the drama in the earlier games it was a one sided final with Black Mountain running out as 5-0 winners.

The Orchid Palm Homes Cup was founded in 2020. It has become a fixture on the youth football calendar in Hua Hin and former England international Gary Stevens, who watched the entire tournament was very impressed,

“There were some great games and some great football played by the teams. It is such a good playing surface at True Arena and this is the perfect opportunity for these young players to get a taste of competitive football in a fun and friendly environment.”

Orchid Palm Homes owner Stephen Ayling says he is proud to be supporting grass roots youth football in Hua Hin,

“It is good to see things getting back to normal after Covid-19 with children back playing sport again and some of the matches today were really tense and exciting. We are happy to be able to give children the opportunity to get away from their iphones and ipads and get outside and enjoy playing competitive sport.”

