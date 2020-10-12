Coronavirus pandemic unable to stop Teofimo Lopez fight

World lightweight champion Vasyl Lomachenko is prepared to contest one of boxing’s biggest fights behind closed doors to ensure coronavirus does not take away his “dream” chance.

Lomachenko will defend his WBA, WBO belts and his WBC franchise title against IBF champion Teofimo Lopez.

The bout on 17 October will be the biggest since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

Asked why hold it now without fans, he says “Because nobody knows when this finishes.”

The 32-year-old Ukrainian added: “Because it is close to my goal, my dream. That’s why I want to take this.”

