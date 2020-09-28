First Thai female to compete in women’s UFC

24-year-old Loma Lookboonmee from Burirram province will be the first woman Muay Thai fighter to be joining the upcoming Ultimate Fighting Championship Fight Night event in Abu Dhabi. The event will be held on 3rd Oct, 2020.

Loma has adapted her MMA skills to fight in the UFC where she currently trains at the Tiger Muay Thai gym in Phuket. Loma was qualified for the national team at the age of 19 and has fought in over 12 nations worldwide.

During the fight night, she will be competing against China’s Angela Lee, the undisputed champion of the 52 kg weight division.

Inspired by her father, Loma starts training Muay Thai at the young age of 8.

For most Thai fighters, Muay Thai often leads the way to rise out of poverty; and fighting for a world UFC event is a ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ opportunity for Loma where the winning prize-money is pretty attractive.

Loma says her only Thai sponsor is the Tiger gym where she trains, with the rest of her sponsors being foreign brands. She says she is trying to get the attention of Thai sponsors but felt that maybe she needs to win the UFC first before she could convince local sponsorships.

Source: The Thaiger

