Mayweather v McGregor Part 2 – Will it actually happen?

Irish UFC star McGregor seems optimistic about the rematch after being complimented by the former world champion Mike Tyson for his boxing skills. McGregor said in his Tweeter account that “a rematch with Mayweather is inevitable, but this time there will be a different outcome.”

McGregor lost in the 10th round during their first fight in Las Vegas in August 2017 which was also considered as one of the richest bouts in boxing history.

It was Mayweather’s last fight in professional boxing and he has recently announced his retirement, although still kept the door open for a rematch with McGregor, describing it as “entertainment and business” rather than boxing.

The question is whether McGregor could stand even the slightest chance against Mayweather in the rematch.

Whether or not the rematch is inevitable, both fighters are superstars and have already carved their names on the bark of boxing history. They surely know how to put on a furious show comes part two of the fight.

