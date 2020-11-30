Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. fight resulted in a draw

Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr fought out an exciting eight-round exhibition fight at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Saturday night. Two legendary former world champions now in their 50s had been met with understandable criticism.

It played out in proper fashion and was by no means disrespectful to the sport both men love with Tyson in particular looking strong.

The legendary fighter took on Roy Jones Jr in an impressive eight-round draw as he made his come back in the ring for the first time in 15 years.

The fight was a little harsh around the edges with neither man performing a true volume of strikes. Neither seemed to throw more than two punches at a time before ending up in the clinch. Tyson occasionally landed his trademark left hook at a distance while Jones showed flashes of his old self with no-look jabs.

Tyson seemed to gather up most of the early rounds landing the cleaner punches. Jones was the more visibly tired man in the corner between rounds but he turned up his volume in the later rounds.

Rap star Snoop Dogg joined the team for the final two fights and delivered some great one-liners while also openly supporting Jones in the main event.

The lightness provided by Snoop’s commentary made the once feared fighters joking with each other while they basked in the bright lights.

Tyson vs. Jones scorecard

