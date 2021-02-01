Brighton beat Spurs to go seven points clear of bottom three

Brighton boss Graham Potter said the Seagulls produced their best performance for two years as they beat Tottenham to go seven points clear of the bottom three.

Leandro Trossard grabbed the game’s only goal side-footing in Pascal Gross’ cutback after 17 minutes.

And the hosts warmly held on at the Amex Stadium to earn their first home league win since June.

Brighton boss Potter told BBC Sport It’s our best performance this season and last.

From start to finish we did what we needed to do, created some chances, scored a really good goal, and having a good attitude around the pitch against a top opponent.

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho, whose side stay six points off the top four in sixth admitted his players were enjoying themselves on the pitch.

Mourinho said when you are too sad, you have no energy, enthusiasm nor confidence, and that was what the team showed in the first half. My team, they felt too much the absence of a player like Harry [Kane].

