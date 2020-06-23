Cabinet approves 4-day weekend holiday in July

The cabinet has approved a 4-day holiday in the first week of July from 4 – 7 for the Asarnha Bucha Day and the start of Buddhist Lent.

Culture Minister Itthipol Kunplome said in the today’s cabinet meeting that the two extra religious holidays, on July 6 and 7 were suggested by the prime minister’s secretariat.

“As Saturday July 4 is Asarnha Bucha Day and July 5 marks the start of Buddhist Lent, the cabinet approved the two extra holidays to mark these two important days,” says the minister.

In most calendars, Budhhist Lent (Khao Phansa) falls on Monday, 6th of July.

Source: Bangkok Post

