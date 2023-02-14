Centara World Masters Golf Championship returns to Hua Hin in June

Golfers from around the world are in for a special week of competition when they tee off from three top Hua Hin golf courses in June.

This year’s Centara World Masters Golf Championship takes place from 11-17th June and is being hosted by the historic Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin, home of the original Railway Hotel Hua Hin.

This is the hotel’s 100-year anniversary and throughout the year they will be marking this occasion with the “Centenary Celebration: 100 Years of Memories” at the Grand Old Lady of Hua Hin.

“It is with great pride that we celebrate the 100-year anniversary of Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin. This historic property offers a look into Thailand’s rich past while also showcasing the modern sophistication and hospitality that Centara has come to represent around the world. We are excited to welcome guests from Thailand and abroad to join us in celebrating and to show our appreciation for a century of support,” said Thirayuth Chirathivat, CEO of Centara Hotels & Resorts.

Amateur golfers will be competing at three championship courses during the week including Black Mountain, Banyan, and Springfield.

In the past, the tournament has attracted over six hundred male and female competitors, making it one of the biggest amateur golf events in the World.

There are still a few places left to enter at https://www.thailandworldmasters.com/

