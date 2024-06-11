Centara World Masters Golf Championship tees off in Hua Hin

The 2024 Centara World Masters Golf Championship commenced on June 9, drawing over 350 amateur golfers from around 50 countries to Hua Hin. The tournament, which runs until June 15, is a major boost to the local tourism economy, attracting participants from key markets such as the UK, Australia, New Zealand, China, Singapore, Hong Kong, and India.

The opening reception, held at the Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin, saw the participation of Mr. Nattajit Ounsiame, Director of the ASEAN, South Asia, and South Pacific Markets Division of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), and Mr. Archawan Kongkanant, Director of the TAT Prachuap Khiri Khan Office. The event is supported by the TAT and organized by Centara Hotels & Resorts in collaboration with Golfasian Co., Ltd., one of Asia’s largest golf management companies.

The Centara World Masters Golf Championship is a highly regarded event in the amateur golf community. This year, it has attracted over 350 golfers from 25 countries, reflecting its international appeal. The tournament is expected to generate an estimated 40-50 million baht for the local economy during the low season, reinforcing Hua Hin’s reputation as a top global golf destination.

“We are thrilled to welcome golfers from around the world to Hua Hin,” said Mr. Ounsiame. “Events like this not only promote sports tourism but also highlight Thailand’s potential as a leading destination for golfers.”

The championship will see competitors playing on some of Hua Hin’s most renowned golf courses, offering them a chance to experience the area’s unique blend of challenging greens and scenic beauty. The influx of international visitors is anticipated to benefit local businesses, from hotels and restaurants to tour operators and retailers.

comments