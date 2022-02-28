Centara World Masters: Largest golf event of its kind returns to Hua Hin

After a two year hiatus, Golfasian has confirmed the Centara World Masters Golf Championship will take place in Hua Hin between 8-14 May 2022.

The event will be held on the greens of Black Mountain, Banyan and Springfield golf courses, while attendees will be staying at the Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas.

The event is set to be one of the largest of its kind held not only in Thailand but throughout Asia.

“We’re expecting between 200-300 people to fly into Thailand for the event”, Mark Siegel, Golfasian Managing Director, told Hua Hin Today.

Golfers will arrive in Hua Hin from up to 30 different countries including Australia, India, Singapore, Malaysia, UK, USA and the UAE.

“The Centara World Masters in May will be the largest golf event held in Asia since the pandemic.

“It’s a purely amateur event but there will be more people at this event than some of the upcoming professional events,” Mark explained.

The holding of the event was made possible following the resumption of the Test & Go scheme which allows people to visit Thailand without needing to undergo lengthy quarantine.

In addition, Golfasian is working with Go Golfing to ensure an extensive COVID Safe plan is in place specifically for the event.

“We’re working with accommodation, golf courses, catering, transport and all suppliers of services to ensure best-practice cleaning and sanitizing,” the company says.

The seventh annual Centara World Masters Golf Championship returns to Hua Hin, Thailand, from 8-14 May 2022.

