Cha Am Bikini Beach Run 2024 set for March 17

Cha-am is gearing up for the return of the Cha Am Bikini Beach Run, scheduled for Sunday, March 17th, 2024. This year’s event will start and finished in front of the Long Beach Hotel on the beachfront.

Following its successful past editions, the 2024 race has added a new twist with the introduction of a 5K Bikini Run, adding to the vibrant and dynamic atmosphere of the event.

Participants can look forward to a unique running experience that combines road and beach terrains, offering a challenging yet beautiful course.

The event features three main race categories:

Half Marathon (21.1 KM): Comprising a 19.6 km road run and a 1.5 km beach sand stretch, this race category is set to commence at 5:00 AM. Entry fee: 900 THB

Mini Marathon (10 KM): Available in two divisions – Standard and Bikini – this category involves an 8.5 km road run followed by a 1.5 km beach segment. It starts at 5:50 AM. Entry fee: 600 THB

Smile Run (5 KM): Also featuring Standard and Bikini divisions, this category includes a 3.5 km road run and a 1.5 km beach stretch. Entry fee: 300 THB. It also starts at 5:50 AM.

Registrations for the Cha Am Bikini Beach Run are currently open, with interested participants encouraged to sign up promptly to secure their spots. Additional details and registration information are available on the event’s official website.

Register now at: https://jogandjoy.run/project/detail/111

For more details: www.jogandjoy.com

comments