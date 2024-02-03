Chinese trio join Shnaider in Hua Hin semi-finals

Chinese players Yafan Wang, Lin Zhu and Xinyu Wang all won through to Saturday’s semi-finals at the Thailand Open presented by E@, with Diana Shnaider completing the last four line-up in Hua Hin.

This is the first time that three Chinese women have featured in the last four of a WTA Tour event since Nanchang in 2018.

Yafan Wang will take on defending champion Lin Zhu and Xinyu Wang is set to play Shnaider in Saturday’s semi-finals at the Arena Hua Hin. This is the first time since 2018 that three Chinese women have featured in the final four of a WTA Tour tournament.

Yafan Wang needed a third set tiebreak to outlast American Katie Volynets 1-6 6-3 7-6(4) and earn her spot in the last four. In one of the matches of the tournament so far, the pair battled for two hours and 40 minutes of high quality tennis before Yafan Wang prevailed.

“Today was a very, very tough match. In the final set we were very, very close. In the first set I made too many mistakes so I change in the second set and rallied more and wait for a good chance to open the court,” said Wang, who previously won a WTA Tour title in Acapulco in 2019. “It helped me a lot that I had a good start to the year because I have confidence. If you have confidence it helps you to go for it on the important shots.”

Lin Zhu put in another emphatic performance to end the hopes of Australia’s Arina Rodionova with a 6-3 6-3 victory. Zhu has yet to drop a set in the defence of her title and seems to be gaining in confidence as she progresses. This was her eighth consecutive match win on Hua Hin’s pink courts.

“I think I am playing better and better with every match, and we’ve been practicing a lot here too,” said Zhu. “Today the key was to stay patient and be really careful and make the right decision when to attack and when to stay back. I think I did a good job today.”

This has been a breakthrough week in singles for Rodionova, despite defeat in singles and doubles on Friday. At 34, the Australian is set to become the oldest woman ever to break into the Top 100 when the new WTA Rankings are released on Monday.

Xinyu Wang, seeded three, had to fight from a set down to overcome seasoned competitor and seventh seed Yulia Putintseva 6-1 3-6 6-3 to earn her semi-final place.

Wang, 22, had treatment on a sore right shoulder midway through the third set but held on to reach her second consecutive semi-final in Hua Hin, a place she says that she feels at home in. “First of all I like the place; I like the energy and I have friends here,” said Xinyu Wang, who often trains on the Arena Hua Hin’s pink courts. “Also I like the courts here. I think I’m familiar with the conditions.”

Xinyu Wang and Shnaider have never played each other and neither has ever won at WTA Tour title, although this is Wang’s second consecutive Thailand Open singles semi-finals after she lost in the last four to Lin Zhu in Hua Hin last year.

Nineteen-year-old Shnaider has previously reached a WTA Tour final, in Ningbo, China, last year. She looked very comfortable in beating Hungarian qualifier Dalma Galfi 6-2 6-1 n Friday’s quarter-finals.

“In the beginning I was very nervous and tight. I tried to get rid of that as soon as I could. I understood that I needed to be more aggressive today so I tried to do that,” said Shnaider. “It’s really good to do well at the beginning of the season. I didn’t start the season too well but finally I’m getting some confidence at this tournament.”

It brought an end to an impressive week for 25-year-old qualifier Galfi, who won four matches in Hua Hin, including a win over Australian star Ajla Tomjanovic in the first round.

Thailand Open presented by E@ is supported by the Tourism Authority of Thailand.

comments