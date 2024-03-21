CIMB THAI TRIATHLON 2024 to be held in Hua Hin on Dec 1

CIMB THAI TRIATHLON 2024: Moving Forward With You New Route. New Excitement. ‘Eco-Friendly Event’. On December 1, 2024, at Suanson Pradipat Beach, Huahin. #The best investment is to invest in your health and well-being.

Nattanee Kasemrattakul, Head Corporate Communications of CIMB THAI Bank, revealed that the bank will be hosting the 5th edition of the CIMB THAI TRIATHLON.

Teaming up with Summit Nich Company, an expert in organizing sports events, we are thrilled to introduce a brand-new route, never experienced before. Our aim is not only to provide an exhilarating sport challenge but also to promote environmental consciousness through our ‘Eco-Friendly Event’ format, emphasizing the principles of Reduce, Reuse, Recycle.

Together with government bodies, private sector, and residents of Prachuap Khiri Khan province, we’re championing healthy living while conserving our precious planet, such as transportation services within the event and nearby areas using electric vehicles, ensuring souvenirs are made from 100% recycled materials, managing wastes within the event, and collecting travel data of participants to calculate the carbon credits that the bank must offset.

CIMB THAI TRIATHLON has consistently received excellent responses every year from participants, including Thais, ASEAN citizens, and others from over 20 countries, with seasoned triathletes and newcomers eagerly participating. As of this year, we are introducing everyone to a new experience on a new route, managed by a highly experienced organization, Summit Nich Company, leveraging their strong local partnerships, to address important sustainability- related and environmental concerns for a better quality of life.

This underscores the idea of ‘The best investment is to invest in your health and well being’. “Also this year, we are offering special privileges for CIMB Preferred members, both existing and new, with free registrations or up to 20% discounts, to further encourage our customers to prioritize their health and sports activities,” Nattanee stated.

Nuttapol Jurangkool, Vice President of Summit Corporation and President of Summit Windmill Group revealed that Summit Nich, as the organizer for the CIMB THAI TRIATHLON 2024: Moving Forward With You, are excited to create a new experience for participants on a challenging and exciting new route at Suan Son Pradipat Beach in Hua Hin.

Participants will immerse themselves in the natural beauty through swimming, cycling, and running. From the crystal-clear water to the lush greenery, every aspect of the route has been meticulously planned to ensure an unforgettable experience. Safety remains our top priority with collaboration from various organizations to maintain rigorous standards throughout the competition.

“The ‘Eco-Friendly Event’ format perfectly aligns with Summit Nich’s vision,” Nuttapol affirmed.

“By working closely with specialized partners and embracing sustainable practices, we’re not only reducing our carbon footprint but also fostering collaboration across sectors to promote tourism and support the local economy.” With our commitment to sustainability, Summit Nich has gone above and beyond, incorporating eco-friendly materials into every aspect of the event. From recycled plastic fiber shirts to medals forged from reclaimed aluminum. Various equipment for the competition are selected from green labeled products.

The CIMB THAI TRIATHLON 2024 competition will take place on December 1, 2024, at Suanson Pradipat Beach, Hua Hin, with 5 types.

1. Individual Standard Triathlon: Swim 1.5 km, Bike 40 km, Run 10 km.

2. Individual Sprint Triathlon: Swim 750 m, Bike 21 km, Run 5 km.

3. Individual Duathlon: Run 5 km, Bike 40 km, Run 10 km.

4. Team Relay Standard Triathlon: Swim 1.5 km, Bike 40 km, Run 10 km.

5. Press Running Route: 5 km.

Early Bird deal registrations are now open until March 31, 2024. Regular prices are open from April 1 to October 6, 2024.

Interested participants can register at https://race.thai.run/cimbthaitriathlon2024 and www.facebook.com/nichevent for more details.

Each participant will receive a goodie bag containing a BIB number, chip timing, bike sticker, swim cap, race belt buckle, bike, jersey, and tattoo according to their BIB number.

Special privileges for CIMB Preferred members:

1. Immediate 20% discount upon registration.

2. Redeem Preferred Points to get free race registration.

3. With additional investment of 3 million baht, receive free race registration.

4. New Preferred members: with initial investment of 3 million baht, receive free race registration . Special privileges are available from April 1 to July 31, 2024. For more information, please contact CIMB Preferred Care Center at 02 626 7888.

comments