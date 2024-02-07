Closing ceremony of the Amazing Muay Thai World Festival 2024 in Hua Hin draws praise from Thailand’s PM

The Amazing Muay Thai World Festival 2024 wrapped up its festivities at Rajabhakti Park in Hua Hin on Tuesday night (Feb 6).

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, flanked by Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, Defense Minister Sutin Klungsang, Culture Minister Itthiphol Kunplome, and Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, led the closing ceremony, drawing attention and accolades for the vibrant display of Thai martial arts.

The ceremony began at 17:30, seeing the convergence of more than 5,000 attendees, including over 3,000 military personnel who took part in a performance, as well as fighters from the King Taksin Boxing Association, and the general public. The event paid tribute to Thailand’s rich history and its kings, with wreath-laying ceremonies honoring the statues of the seven Kings of Siam and paying homage to King Taksin the Great and the current King.

The highlight of the evening was a series of performances encapsulating the essence of Muay Thai, from its historical roots in Siamese martial arts to its status as a cherished cultural heritage.

Performances titled “The Marvel of Muay Thai from the Roots of Siam, the Martial Art Heritage to the World,” “Ancient Rituals, Initiation, and Mastery in Muay Thai Culture,” and “The Art of Paying Homage through Dance, Muay Thai Techniques,” mesmerized the audience, culminating in a grand drone light show with over 700 drones and a fireworks display, illustrating the event’s significance and splendor.

In addition to the ceremonial aspects, the festival also featured local boxing competitions, sponsor booths, and sales of OTOP (One Tambon One Product) items and souvenirs from Prachuap Khiri Khan province, fostering community engagement and local enterprise.

The government has designated February 6th as “Muay Thai Day,” aligning with the coronation day of King Taksin the Great, a day dedicated to preserving and passing down the art of Muay Thai to future generations. This initiative underlines Muay Thai’s role not just as a sport but as a pivotal element of Thai cultural identity and tradition.

The Amazing Muay Thai World Festival 2024, held from February 4th to 6th, aimed to promote Muay Thai globally, showcasing its historical and cultural significance while also bolstering cultural tourism in Thailand.

Organized by the Army in collaboration with the Tourism Authority of Thailand, the Sports Authority of Thailand, the Ministry of Culture, Hua Hin Municipality and other government and private sector entities, the festival helped to shine a spotlight on Rajabhakti Park and Hua Hin as a leading destination for both Thais and international tourists.

comments