Crawley Town crushes Leeds United in stunning FA Cup

Crawley Town performed one of the FA Cup third round’s most emphatic defeats as the League Two underdogs tore apart Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds.

Three second-half goals rewarded a wonderful performance from John Yems side as they made light of the 62 places between themselves and their Premier League visitors.

Nick Tsaroulla playing only his 7th game in senior football set the ball rolling, beating three Leeds defenders to fire home a superb solo opener.

United keeper Kiko Casilla’s mistake allowed Ashley Nadesan to double the lead before Jordan Tunnicliffe added a 3rd for Crawley, who possibly could have won by more.

Marcelo Bielsa made seven changes to his side but Leeds covered England midfielder Kalvin Phillips among numerous regular top-flight starters including Pablo Hernandez, Ezgjan Alioski, and club-record signing Rodrigo.

After an even first half, they were totally outmaneuvered in the second period by a Crawley side who have reached the 4th round for only the 3rd time.

Having spent most of their 125-year existence in non-league football.

