Ireland pace bowler Boyd Rankin, who also played for England, has announced his retirement from international cricket and inter-pro duty. Derry-born 9ankin played in 153 Ireland games in two stints between 2003 and 2020, either side of three years with England which included one Ashes Test.

“I feel now is the right time to step away,” said the 36-year-old. “I have put my heart and soul into playing cricket professionally since 2003 and have loved every minute of it. “To have also a long career in county cricket especially during my 11-year stint with Warwickshire where we won the County Championship, 50-over competitions twice and the T20 Blast in 2014 was very special and something I am very grateful for,” added the pace bowler.

