India v England: Squad to leave quarantine

By
Kayes Nihon | Hua Hin Today
Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer and Rory Burns arrived in India separately from the rest of the squad and have already begun training. Photo: ECB

England’s cricketers have been cleared to leave quarantine in India after the squad returned negative Covid-19 test results.

The full group will now be able to practice together for the first time since arriving from Sri Lanka on Wednesday.

Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer and Rory Burns have already begun training, having arrived in India separately after missing the Sri Lanka series.

The first Test of the four-match series begins in Chennai on Friday.

England spinner Jack Leach said six days of quarantine is “far from ideal” as preparation, and “It’s about being able to adapt.

“I’ve done some reflecting and bowled a bit in the mirror. “We want to play in front of  a crowd that’s for sure, but it’s got to be safe.”

Leach said he has “more to offer” after admitting he was “a little off the edge” during the triumphant Sri Lanka series, in which he took 10 wickets at an average of 35.5.

“I want to bring my best and work to become the bowler that I want to be,” he added.

First test: India vs England

  • Date: 5-9 February Time: 04:00 GMT

