Jos Buttler ensures Virat Kohli knock is in vain

Jos Buttler’s brutal hitting trumped the brilliance of Virat Kohli in England’s eight-wicket defeat of India in the third Twenty20 in Ahmedabad.

Buttler powered an unbeaten 83 from 52 balls to help England to their target of 157 with 10 balls to spare.

That was still closer than the contest could have been when India found themselves 24-3 after six overs and 87-5 from 15.

They were kept in it by captain Kohli, whose thrilling 77 not out from 46 balls illustrated a stadium left empty by the decision to play the last three matches of the series behind closed doors.

On the day Captain Eoin Morgan became the first man to reach 100 T20 caps for England, his side moved 2-1 up with two matches to play and can seal the series on Thursday.

Source: BBC Sports

comments