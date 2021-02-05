‘Too many heroes to name’ – India savour their greatest victory against Australia

India’s series-clinching victory over Australia at the Gabba is one of their “greatest wins ever”, according to former batsman Mohammad Kaif.

Injury-hit India chased 328, a Brisbane record, to hand Australia a first Test defeat at the Gabba since 1988 and win one of the all-time great series 2-1.

This came after they were bowled out for 36 in losing the first Test.

“The way they came back after defeat in Adelaide is just remarkable. There are too many heroes to name,” said Kaif.

Speaking to BBC India, Kaif, who played 13 Tests and 125 one-day internationals, added: “It’s one of our greatest wins ever.

“It was truly remarkable. A total team performance.”

India’s captain and talisman Virat Kohli left the series after the first Test to be at the birth of his first child.

In addition, their injury list steadily grew to include a host of fast bowlers and first-choice spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

In the fourth and final Test, India’s bowling attack included debutants T Natarajan and Washington Sundar, while Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj and Navdeep Saini had only four previous caps between them.

comments