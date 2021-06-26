Italy’s Andrea Vendrame claimed victory on stage 12 of the Giro d’Italia as compatriot and former race leader Alessandro de Marchi crashed out. Movistar’s Marc Soler and De Marchi’s British team-mate Alex Dowsett were among those to also withdraw as the riders contended with tough conditions.

Colombian Egan Bernal remains 45 seconds ahead of Russian Aleksandr Vlasov in the overall standings. British duo Hugh Carthy and Simon Yates stay fourth and fifth respectively. Stage winner Vendrame, of AG2R Citroen, sprinted clear of DSM’s Chris Hamilton to take victory in Bagno di Romagna.

comments