UAE Tour: Chris Froome adrift debut as Mathieu Leads

Britain’s Chris Froome made a quiet start in his first race for Isreal Start-up Nation as Dutchman Mathieu van der Poel won stage one of the UAE Tour.
Froome, 35, making his debut after January’s Vuelta San Juan was called off, is eight minutes 39 seconds back.
Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar was sixth, eight seconds adrift.
Froome’s fellow Briton Adam Yates, the defending champion who is making his debut for the Ineos Grenadiers this week, crossed the line in 12th place.
UAE Tour stage 1 result:
1. Mathieu van der Poel (Ned/Alpecin-Fenix) 3hrs 45mins 37secs
2. David Dekker (Ned/Team Jumbo-Visma) Same time
3. Michael Morkov (Den/Deceuninck – Quick Step) “
4. Emils Liepins (Lat/Trek – Segafredo) “
5. Elia Viviani (Ita/Cofidis) “
6. Tadej Pogacar (Slo/UAE-Team Emirates) “
7. Anthony Roux (Fra/Groupama – FDJ) “
8. Chris Harper (Aus/Team Jumbo-Visma) +3secs
9. Joao Almeida (Por/Deceuninck – Quick Step) “
10. Fausto Masnada (Ita/Deceuninck – Quick-Step) “
Source: BBC Sports