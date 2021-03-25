Yates takes Catalunya lead after impressive summit win

Ineos Grenadiers’ Adam Yates has taken the lead of the Volta a Catalunya after an impressive victory on stage three.

Britain’s Yates powered up the final 5km in the Pyrenees alone after a number of riders tried to break away from the peloton.

He finished 31 seconds ahead of team-mate Geraint Thomas, who finished fourth.

Two seconds ahead of another impressive Briton Hugh Carthy, seventh.

Yates leads overall by 45 seconds from team-mate Richie Porte.

Yates said, “It’s my first win for my new team, so I’m really pleased.”

It was a much-improved performance by three of the many British riders at this race.

As they prepare for a busy season that includes three grand tours, world championships and the prospect of competing at the Olympics.

Ineos was a strong presence in the peloton all day, with Ecuador’s Carapaz doing the earlier attacking up the final climb of Wednesday’s huge 203km stage from Canal Olimpic de Catalunya to Vallter 2000 on the French border.

But it was Yates who was mightiest, burning off Carapaz before hauling in Movistar’s Valverde on his way to the summit.

Source: BBC Sports

