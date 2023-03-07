Cyclists invited to take part in Bike for Zero Trash 2023 event

Are you passionate about cycling and environmental conservation? Then the Bike for Zero Trash 2023 event is just for you!

On March 19, 2023, in Sam Roi Yot, cyclists are invited to participate in this unique event, the aim of which is to promote sports tourism in Prachuap Khiri Khan, and support the Trash Hero project.

The objective of the event is to bring attention to the issue of plastic pollution and promote environmentally friendly practices. By participating in the Bike for Zero Trash 2023 event, you will not only be supporting a worthy cause but also enjoying the stunning natural beauty of Sam Roi Yot.

The Trash Hero project is a global initiative that aims to create sustainable, zero-waste communities by empowering individuals to take action against plastic pollution.

The project operates in over 13 countries and has removed over 17 million pieces of trash from the environment.

By participating in the Bike for Zero Trash 2023 event, you will be supporting the project’s efforts to reduce plastic waste and promote sustainable living.

The event is open to all cycling enthusiasts, from beginners to seasoned professionals. Participants will have the opportunity to explore the picturesque landscape of Sam Roi Yot and the surrounding area and take part in a meaningful activity that supports environmental conservation.

The route will begin at Maharat-Lan Phra Ya Nakorn Cave and along Sam Roi Yot beach, a total distance of 60 kilometers.

The registration fee is only 600 baht and all applicants will receive a commemorative medal, a stainless steel water bottle from Trash Hero, and a drawstring bag.

Cyclists interested in participating can register starting from now at the Bike for Zero Trash 2023 Facebook page or by calling 089-7994425.

If you are a cycling enthusiast and are passionate about environmental conservation, the Bike for Zero Trash 2023 event is an opportunity not to be missed.

comments