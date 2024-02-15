Dustman Hua Hin gravel cycling event to take place March 1 and 2, 2024

Hua Hin is gearing up for the annual Dustman Hua Hin cycling event, scheduled for March 1 and 2, 2024.

This event, organized by Bike Zone Company Limited in collaboration with local authorities and tourism organizations, aims to showcase the region’s natural beauty through the burgeoning sport of gravel cycling.

The Dustman Hua Hin event will feature races of varying distances to cater to both competitive cyclists and enthusiasts looking for a fun ride.

The main races on March 2 include a challenging 130-kilometer race with over 1,700 meters of elevation, a 70-kilometer race with 1,000 meters of elevation, and a 35-kilometer fun ride designed to offer participants a unique open-air experience of Hua Hin’s landscapes.

The event begins on March 1 with registration and an expo at the Best Western Plus Carapace Hotel Hua Hin, followed by an awards ceremony and dinner party at the same location on the evening of the races.

Bike Zone Company Limited, a leading importer and distributor of premium bicycles and athletic gear, has been at the forefront of introducing adventure cycling competitions in Thailand.

After the success of the inaugural event in 2022, the company noted a significant increase in participation in 2023, including a notable rise in international attendees. This year, the event seeks to continue this trend, promoting sports tourism and highlighting the unseen beauty of Hua Hin’s agricultural areas and natural landscapes.

Mr. Kongpan Pramoj Na Ayutthaya, Managing Director of Bike Zone Co., Ltd., emphasized the event’s role in attracting tourists seeking unique activities beyond the traditional beach vacation. “The Dustman Hua Hin gravel bicycle racing sports activity aims to increase interest in attracting tourists to participate in activities that are different from vacationing by the sea and may overlook the beauty in various localities that are agricultural areas, which is considered an unseen point in Hua Hin District,” he stated.

The organization of the Dustman Hua Hin event aligns with the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s strategy to promote the country as a prime destination for sports tourism.

Mr. Archawan Kongkanant, Director of the TAT Prachuap Khiri Khan Office, highlighted the significance of Hua Hin and Prachuap Khiri Khan Province as key tourist destinations and the government’s commitment to enhancing the region’s appeal through events like gravel bicycle races.

In addition to promoting tourism, Bike Zone is dedicated to supporting local communities by sourcing event souvenirs locally, such as hand-woven hats made by elderly artisans from Village No. 1 Baan Chaloem Phrakiat Phatthana Huai Sat Yai Subdistrict. This initiative aims to preserve local crafts and contribute to the economic well-being of the area.

Dustman Hua Hin event info

Distances

130 kilometres* Elevation 1,700+/- m.

70 kilometres* Elevation 1000+/- m.

35km fun ride

Schedule

Friday 1st March 2024

15:00-20:00 – Registration and Expo at Best Western Plus Carapace Hotel Hua Hin

Saturday 2nd March 2024

06:30 – Opening ceremony at HutZa Cafe

07:00 – 130 km. race starts

07:15 – 70 km. race starts

07:30 – 35 km. race starts

18:00 – Dustman dinner party and awards announcement at Best Western Plus Carapace Hotel Hua Hin

Registration and more info: https://bikezone.events/dustmanhuahinen/

