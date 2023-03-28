“E-Leng” running event to be held in Pak Nam Pran on July 23 – here’s how to register

The “E-Leng” running event is set to take place in Pak Nam Pran on Sunday, July 23rd, 2023, it has been announced.

Organisers have said they expect the event to attract up to 3,000 runners, making it a significant event on the local running calendar.

Registration for the E-Leng mini marathon is open from April 1st to May 31st, 2023. It’s an excellent opportunity for runners to challenge themselves, improve their fitness levels, and support a worthy cause, organisers said.

The proceeds from the competition will go towards creating a children’s book about the E-Leng Keng Krong Lo Lom Pran story, as well as funding academic skill competitions and invention contests for school students.

The event is divided into three distances, offering something for every type of runner. The Family Rally is a 2.5-kilometer run, perfect for families to enjoy and take part in together. The 5-kilometer run and the 10-kilometer run are ideal for more experienced runners, and both routes run along the beautiful beachfront, allowing participants to enjoy the morning atmosphere and watch the sunrise.

Runners will have the chance to soak up the beautiful scenery and enjoy the energy and excitement of the event, as well as the opportunity to meet like-minded people and support a worthy cause.

Pak Nam Pran is a beautiful coastal town, located just 20 minutes south of Hua Hin. The town is famous for its long beachfront and relaxed atmosphere, making it the perfect location for a mini marathon.

Registration is available from April 1 to May 31 via: http://www.elengrun.com/

More information can be found on the official Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/ELENGRUN

comments