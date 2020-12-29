El Ghazi earns Aston Villa draw at Chelsea

Anwar El Ghazi scored his fifth goal in as many games as Aston Villa came from behind to earn a point versus Chelsea in the Premier League.

Villa was tracking to an Olivier Giroud header when El Ghazi scored a second-half equalizer that saw the in-form visitors stretch their unbeaten run to five games.

Dean Smith’s side started vividly but found themselves behind when Giroud marked his return to the Chelsea starting line-up with a trademark finish from Chilwell’s cross.

The similarity was restored five minutes after the half-time though when the unmarked El Ghazi converted Matty Cash’s inviting delivery at the back post.

Both sides had chances to steal the win with Villa coming closest when John McGinn smashed a thunderous long-range effort off the crossbar.

The result sees Villa move up to fifth in the table. level on points with sixth-placed Chelsea with both sides now a point outside the top four.

Villa has two games in hand on second-placed Leicester and are three points behind the Foxes.