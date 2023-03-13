Experienced Ormsby beats young Chonlatit in play-off at International Series Thailand at Black Mountain Golf Club

Wade Ormsby overcame Chonlatit Chuenboonngam on the first hole of a sudden-death play-off to win the International Series Thailand today after a compelling finish at Black Mountain Golf Club in Hua Hin.

Australia’s Ormsby triumphed after holing a 12-foot birdie putt on the par-five 18th while Chonlatit missed his birdie attempt from eight feet.

The 42 year old Ormsby had trailed Chonlatit, the clubhouse leader on 20 under, by one shot with three to play but made a birdie on 16 and had a chance to win on the last when he splashed out to 12 feet from a greenside bunker but missed his birdie attempt to set up extra time.

The Australian closed with a seven-under-par 65 while little-known Chonlatit, a graduate from the Asian Development Tour (ADT) last year and playing the tournament of his life, shot a 64.

It’s the fourth Asian Tour victory of Ormsby’s career and the first since his win in the Hong Kong Open in 2020.

The U$2 million event was wide open on the final day with dozens of players in with a chance before Ormsby and Chonlatit edged ahead.

Korean Yeongsu Kim (66) and Micah Lauren Shin (67) from the United States tied for third one shot back while Australian Kevin Yuan (67) ended outright fifth.

“I can’t believe I am here,” said Ormsby.

“I had a tough week down in New Zealand last week. I was so annoyed with myself as I knew I was playing well. I worked so hard with my coach Grant Field. I am so stoked.”

Ormsby started the day two behind the leaders: Siddikur Rahman from Bangladesh, India’s Chikkarangappa S, Zach Murray from Australia and Thailand’s Jazz Janewattananond.

However, while all four leaders quickly fell away Ormsby raced up the leaderboard with birdies on two, four, five, six and nine to go out in five-under-par 31. He dropped his only shot of the day on 11 but bounced with birdies on 12, 13 and 16.

He had a chance to win in normal time but missed a 15 footer for birdie on the last.

“I hit a good putt, but it didn’t turn right, the grain was hard off the left. It didn’t go in, all you can do is try and hit a good putt. So, I went to the range to get ready. I got a little bit unlucky on the play off hole to find the bunker, but I holed the 12 footer when it mattered,” he added.

“The Asian Tour and International Series are high up on my priority list, I’d love to get back on LIV, I just have to try and manage it all. I just so happy I have won an International Series event especially here at Black Mountain, I love the place.”

Chonlatit also missed a makeable birdie putt on the final hole, from six feet, to go to 21 under but was still overjoyed with far and away the most successful tournament of his six-year professional career.

“I did my best, and I’m super happy with the result and my performance today and this week,” said the 24 year old.

“My first priority was to keep my card on the Asian Tour, but this week I’m very happy with my performance so I now would like to win one. I’m sure I can, and I will try.”

He finished second on the ADT Order of Merit last year – the top-10 earned Asian Tour cards for this season – won the Gunung Geulis Invitational, finished second three times, and third twice.

Like Ormsby he gradually moved in front thanks to a five-under-par front nine, with only one bogey, before a brave back nine saw him birdie 12, 13 and 17 to set a mark for the field to chase.

The Asian Tour heads to the subcontinent next for The DGC Open presented by Mastercard. The US$750,000 tournament is being played at Delhi Golf Club from March 16-19.

