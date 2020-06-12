Cancellation of the Singapore Grand Prix 2020

Race promoter Singapore GP Pte Ltd and Formula announced on June 12 the cancellation of the FORMULA 1 SINGAPORE AIRLINES SINGAPORE GRAND PRIX 2020, due to continuing nationwide restrictions on construction and business activities brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

While it’s still more than three months to go before the scheduled race on 20 September, the promoter regretted that they were unable to proceed with the race due to the prohibitions imposed on access and construction of the event venue which supposed to be held in the city. Confirmation of the cancellation will also give certainty to our fans, ticketholders, and commercial partners.

Apart from the closure of the event venue, other challenges include ongoing mass gathering and worldwide travel restrictions. These and other measures were understandably put in place by the Singapore Government and the various authorities to prioritise safety and are targeted to manage the COVID-19 pandemic.

“While we are disappointed that we won’t be able to host the race this year, we look forward to welcoming fans to the race next season and wish the Formula 1 community well as it starts its season in July,” said Mr Colin Syn, Deputy Chairman of Singapore GP Pte Ltd (SGP).

Ms Ong Ling Lee, Director of Singapore Tourism Board commented: “The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) supports the joint decision by race promoter Singapore GP Pte Ltd and Formula 1 to cancel the Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2020, as this safeguards the health and wellbeing of participants, fans and all Singaporeans.

Singapore GP will provide existing ticketholders with automatic refunds within 30 business days, or an option to rollover their ticket to next year’s event. Ticketholders will be contacted with more information on the next steps. Those who purchased the tickets via SGP’s Authorised Ticketing Partners should contact them for refunds. In the meantime, Formula 1 fans in Singapore can look forward to a host of exciting programmes in the coming months as part of our continued efforts to engage fans and promote the sport.

