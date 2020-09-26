Hamilton claims 90th win in Tuscan Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton took his 90th win in an astonishing incident during the competition, but the race was interrupted by two red flags, the first caused by a pile-up on the pit straight, and the second was by a high-speed crash for Lance Stroll.

For the record, in one of the most thrilling races in years, six cars had pulled out before a lap of racing was completed.

Meanwhile, Thai-British driver Alex Albon of team Red Bull came in third undamaged.

Hamilton’s win was his 6th in nine races this season and tied with a fastest lap secured on the ‘last but one’ tour, it extended his championship lead to 55 points as the season surpassed halfway, which puts him just one step behind Michael Schumacher’s all-time record of 91 wins.

