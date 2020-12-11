Lewis Hamilton will race at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton will join in this weekend’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after testing shows negative for Covid-19.

The seven-time world champion missed the Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain last weekend after catching Coronavirus.

Lewis Hamilton arrived in Abu Dhabi on Thursday after finishing 10 days of quarantine in Bahrain.

George Russell who starred on his Mercedes debut at the Sakhir Grand Prix as Hamilton’s stand-in will now return to Williams.

The FIA confirmed that Hamilton had shown a number of negative Covid-19 tests before traveling for the final race of the season.

Mercedes had said they would make the final decision as to whether Hamilton raced before Saturday’s final practice session. Which lasts for an hour and starts three hours prior to qualifying.

Source: BBC Sports

