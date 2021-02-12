Two-time Formula 1 champion involved in road accident

Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso has been involved in a road accident while cycling in Switzerland.

According to his Alpine team The Spaniard, who is returning to Formula 1 this season after a two-year absence, is “conscious and well in himself.”

Alpine said Alonso would have further medical examinations on Friday, without confirming whether he was in the hospital.

Sources close to Alonso say he was hit by a car near his Lugano home and the indications are he has a jaw fracture.

It is said that he will be taken to Bern, where there is a specialist unit to deal with such injuries.

Pre-season testing is to be held in Bahrain from 12-14 March, before the first race on 26-28 March.

Alonso, a winner of 32 Grands Prix and world champion in 2005 and 2006, left F1 at the end of 2018 after four seasons with an uncompetitive McLaren to pursue other interests in racing.

Source: BBC Sports

