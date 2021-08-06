FC Barcelona confirm that Leo Messi will not continue at the club

FC Barcelona announced on Thursday that star striker Leo Messi will not continue at the club.

Barcelona confirmed the news with an announcement on their official website which brings to an end the 21-year relationship between the club and the Argentinean player.

The brief statement explains that “despite having reached an agreement between FC Barcelona and Leo Messi and with the clear intention of both parties to sign a new contract today, we have not been able to formalize the agreement due to economic and structural obstacles (Spanish LaLiga rules),” begins the statement.

“In the face of this situation Leo Messi will not continue his relationship with FC Barcelona. The two parties deeply lament that in the end they have not been able to fulfil the desires of the player and the club.”

Messi leaves Barcelona after 778 first team appearances in which he scored a record 672 goals, including an all time record of 474 goals in LaLiga.

