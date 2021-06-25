FIFA to consider holding world cup events every two years rather than four

Football’s world governing body Fifa is to launch a feasibility study into holding the men’s and women’s World Cups every two years instead of four. The proposal, by Saudi Arabia’s football federation (SAFF), received backing at Fifa’s annual congress. The study will also look at the qualifying competitions for these tournaments. “We believe the future of football is at a critical juncture,” said SAFF president Yasser Al-Misehal.

“The many issues that football has faced have now been further exacerbated by the ongoing pandemic. “It is important to review how the global game is structured, which should include whether the current four-year cycle remains the optimum basis for how football is managed both from a competition and a commercial perspective as well as overall football development.” Fifa president Gianni Infantino called it an “eloquent and detailed proposal”, with 166 national federations voting in favour and 22 voting against.

