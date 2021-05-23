Atletico cruises to victory over eibar

Atletico Madrid raises their standing at the top of La Liga with a convincing win in their match against struggling Eibar. Angel Correa scored twice just before half-time, heading in from close range and then stealing home Yannick Carrasco’s pass.

Atletico’s title charge has stumbled in recent weeks and injuries to key players Luis Suarez and Joao Felix have left them light in attack. But Correa’s first goals since February gave them a platform and they cut loose after the break. In a persuasive race for the La Liga title, Atletico have their destiny in their own hands but may need to win all their remaining games to secure top spot.

