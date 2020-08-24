Bayern win European Champions League 1-0 against PSG

Bayern Munich became European champions for the sixth time on Sunday as Kingsley Coman’s goal gave them a 1-0 victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final in Lisbon, completing a fantastic season for the German giants.

It was often a cagey final, with a bit of needle, but chances too, especially before former PSG player Coman appeared at the back post to head in Joshua Kimmich’s provoking a 59th-minute cross and wrap up a treble for a team who had already won the Bundesliga and German Cup.

“I am proud of the team. When I started in November, all the headlines were about ‘no more respect for Bayern’, but the way the team has developed has been sensational,” he told Sky Germany.

“PSG have really good forwards, but we deserved to win the final,” he added.

WRITER: AFP

Source: Bangkok Post

