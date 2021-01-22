Burnley shatters Liverpool 68 game record

Liverpool’s 68-game unbeaten streak in the Premier League came to a stop as Ashley Barnes shot in a late winner from the penalty spot to achieve a famous victory for Burnley.

Barnes was tackled in the penalty area by goalkeeper Alisson with seven minutes remaining and turned the spot-kick as Burnley won at Anfield for the first time since 1974.

Liverpool’s last league loss on their own territory came nearly four years ago against Crystal Palace in April 2017.

They are now six points behind leader Manchester United at the half-way point in the campaign.

Divock Origi was given his first start of the season and should have scored when he ran freely after diving on Ben Mee’s error but hit the crossbar.

The hosts pushed to find the net in the second half but ran out of plans, Nick Pope making a remarkable save to deny Mohamed Salah and fellow replacement Roberto Firmino flicking an effort wide.

Burnley’s shock win lifts them up to 16th in the premier league, seven points clear of the relegation zone.

Source: BBC

