Cape Nidhra Hotel Hua Hin: An oasis of luxury in the centre of town

Stepping into the Cape Nidhra Hotel, Hua Hin offers a rendezvous with luxury that stands out, even amidst the town’s bustling upscale hospitality scene.

A part of the esteemed Cape Hotel Collection, Cape Nidhra prides itself on its compelling range of suites. It’s worth taking a closer look at the Garden Pool Suite and the Deluxe Sky Pool Suite are excellent options for anyone considering a stay at the hotel.

The 126 sq.m. Garden Pool Suite offers a prime example of the sophisticated retreats available at Cape Nidhra. Each suite is home to a private pool, measuring 4 x 6 m., ensconced by a solid wooden deck. The extra space that the garden provides will be appreciated by families with young children.

For guests, this ensures unparalleled privacy, with amenities like an outdoor daybed, an oversized bed, widescreen LCD TV with cable, Bluetooth speaker, complimentary in-room WiFi, and a plethora of other comforts. Additionally, the no-pets policy ensures the tranquility of the environment remains undisturbed.

The Deluxe Sky Pool Suite steps things up a level. Spread over 101 sq.m., it adds a unique architectural touch with its private pools directly connecting to the bathrooms. This design allows guests the luxury of slipping into the pool without the intermediary of the bedroom. The large balcony underscores the suite’s focus on private, open-space relaxation.

The Sky Pool Suite, sprawled across 80 sq.m., stands out as another excellent option at Cape Nidhra. These exclusive suites come equipped with a private pool of dimensions 2.40 x 4.20 m., set against spacious wooden decks, creating an inviting space for guests.

The suite’s amenities are meticulously chosen for the ultimate comfort – from an outdoor daybed, oversized bed, widescreen LCD TV with cable, Bluetooth speaker, free in-room WiFi and LAN connection, to a mini-bar and a luxurious bathroom set-up that includes both a bath tub and a walk-in shower. An aura of elevated leisure awaits those who choose the Sky Pool Suite.

The hotel’s central location is excellent. The town’s night market, various local markets, and shopping hubs are all within easy reach. But the hotel’s offerings aren’t limited to its immediate environs.

Day trips to local landmarks, coastal viewpoints, enthralling waterfalls, and the region’s acclaimed vineyard are among the curated experiences awaiting guests. Nature enthusiasts can venture further south to national parks that promise an authentic encounter with the region’s flora and fauna.

Back at the hotel, Cape Nidhra’s beachside pool — operational daily from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. — tempts guests into ultimate relaxation. The sandy beach, stretching infinitely in both directions, along with the wonderful comfort of the suites, offer a multitude of choices for those looking to unwind.

Foodies have reasons to rejoice as well. The Rocks Restaurant, with its sumptuous array of local specialties and seafood, is a delight. On Tuesdays, between 6:30 p.m. and 10 p.m., the restaurant transforms into a BBQ hub.

At 1,390 baht per person — and a 50% discount for children — the BBQ Night Buffet at the Rocks is an invitation to indulge in a spread of grilled seafood, meats, fresh salads, and a diverse range of desserts. It’s not to be missed.

As night falls, the On the Rocks Bar emerges as Hua Hin’s best kept secret. Overlooking the Gulf of Thailand, guests can soak in panoramic night views, unwind and enjoy. Daily happy hours, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. to 11 p.m., offer an added incentive with a buy-1-get-1-free offer on selected drinks.

Whether it’s the allure of secluded luxury, the promise of culinary delights, or the draw of Hua Hin’s wide range of attractions, Cape Nidhra Hotel is an unmissable destination in Hua Hin.

𝗦𝗽𝗲𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗢𝗳𝗳𝗲𝗿!!

𝐃𝐄𝐋𝐈𝐆𝐇𝐓𝐅𝐔𝐋 𝐒𝐄𝐑𝐄𝐍𝐈𝐓𝐘

Special rates Sky Pool Suite starting from only 5,000 baht per night, along with many perks!

✦ Daily Breakfast

✦ Enjoy a complimentary drink at ‘On The Rocks Bar’ (1 drink per person per stay)

✦ Welcome seasonal fruits in room upon arrival

✦ Welcome drink & cold fresh towel

✦ Free Internet

✦ Free use of Hotel’s Kayaks

✦ Enjoy 20% discount at Cape Spa

✦ Early check-in at 10:00 AM (subject to availability upon arrival)

✦ Late check-out at 2:00 PM (subject to availability on departure)

𝑪𝒍𝒊𝒄𝒌! www.capenidhra.com/offers

𝑩𝒐𝒐𝒌 𝑷𝒆𝒓𝒊𝒐𝒅 : 𝑵𝒐𝒘 – 𝟑𝟎 𝑺𝒆𝒑𝒕𝒆𝒎𝒃𝒆𝒓 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑

𝑺𝒕𝒂𝒚 𝑷𝒆𝒓𝒊𝒐𝒅 : 𝑵𝒐𝒘 – 𝟑𝟏 𝑶𝒄𝒕𝒐𝒃𝒆𝒓 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑

𝑭𝒐𝒓 𝒎𝒐𝒓𝒆 𝒊𝒏𝒇𝒐𝒓𝒎𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏:

𝑻𝒆𝒍. : 𝟎𝟑𝟐 𝟓𝟏𝟔 𝟔𝟎𝟎

𝑳𝒊𝒏𝒆 : @𝒄𝒂𝒑𝒆𝒏𝒊𝒅𝒉𝒓𝒂

