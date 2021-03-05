Chelsea inflict fifth straight home loss on Reds

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson says they cannot “rely on the past” after Chelsea inflicted a fifth successive competitive home defeat on the reigning Premier League champions for the first time.

Mason Mount’s superb individual strike three minutes before half-time gave the visitors a deserved win and extend their unbeaten run under boss Thomas Tuchel to 10 games.

It moved them into the top four, while Liverpool are now in seventh place and in a serious dogfight for the Champions League places.

The Reds, who won the title last season by 18 points, had gone 68 home league matches unbeaten before their current was started with a loss to Burnley in January.

Robertson told reporters, “we have nowhere near been good enough to what Liverpool team should be. We are dropping further and it is not good enough.”

Mount scored brilliantly when he cut inside to fire a low shot Liverpool keeper Alisson, reward for a first half dominated by the Blues, who also had a Timo Werner effort ruled out for offside.

Source: BBC Sports

