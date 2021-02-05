Chelsea inflict third straight league defeat to Tottenham

Kayes Nihon
Jorginho's goal was his fifth of the season for Chelsea. Photo: PA Media

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho criticised referee Andre Marriner’s decision after his side lost at home to Chelsea who stretched their unbeaten start under new boss Thomas Tuchel and moved into the Premier League’s top six.

Jorginho’s half-time penalty, awarded after Eric Dier clumsily upended Timo Werner gave the Blues a win. Their more gradual approach deserved against a Spurs side lacking ideas and ambition until it was too late.

But Mourinho, who talked to Marriner at great length as they walked off the pitch on Thursday, said: “I consider him one of the best referees in the Premier League. I care for him. That gives me a good position to tell him I did not like his performance.

“A penalty decides the game. They score a penalty which is not a penalty where you say it is a dangerous situation one on one almost scoring.

“It’s a penalty that is difficult to accept and to lose the game like this is a bit painful.”

Tuchel has now enjoyed two wins and a draw, without conceding a goal, since replacing the fired Frank Lampard.

Tuchel said, “The whole first half we totally controlled the game. Maybe we lost confidence in the second half because we lost the ball possession.

Source: BBC Sports

 

 

Kayes Nihon
Kayes Nihon is a digital marketer/tech-savvy who has been working as a freelancer since 2017 in Thailand. He was born and raised in Bangladesh. Since he was a child he was intrigued by technology. Nihon graduated from Armanitola Govt. High School (Bangladesh) and finished his higher education at the University of Thai Chamber of Commerce (Thailand). He has travelled across Asia and has a clear understanding of cultural differences. His motto is "If you believe, you can achieve".

