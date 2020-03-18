Copa America postponed from 2020 to 2021 over pandemic

ASUNCION – The Copa America due to kick off in June in Argentina and Colombia was on Tuesday postponed by a year to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, organisers said.

The announcement came shortly after UEFA’s decision to also push back the 2020 European Championship by 12 months.

Sport and football all over the world has come to a grinding halt due to the coronavirus outbreak with the Champions League, Copa Libertadores and almost all national football leagues suspended.

Other sports like tennis, golf, rugby and Formula One have also either delayed or cancelled a host of events and competitions.

According to the latest figures more than 180,000 people worldwide have been affected by the coronavirus outbreak with 7,400 people dying from the COVID-19 disease.

Writer: AFP

Source: Bangkok Post

comments