Cristiano Ronaldo scores two headers in Juve win

Cristiano Ronaldo scored two headers as Juventus beat bottom side Crotone to go within eight points of leaders Inter Milan.

The hosts dominated the majority of the first half but had to wait until the 38th minute to make the breakthrough, with Ronaldo heading home an Alex Sandro cross.

Juventus were under pressure after defeat to Napoli had been followed by a Champions League loss against Porto, but the defending champions coasted to a comfortable success to move up to third in the table.

The five-time Ballon D’or winner doubled the lead before half-time, this time powering home a header after Aaron Ramsey had put the ball into the box.

Crotone are the 78th team in Europe’s top five leagues to concede a league goal to Ronaldo.

Weston McKennie scored Juve’s third from close range.

Ronaldo is now Serie A’s top scorer this season, with 18 – overtaking Inter Milan’s Romelu Lukaku.

Source: BBC Sports

