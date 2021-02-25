Dominant Man City in control of Champion League

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says his side “have to be more clinal” despite seeing another dominant display sweep aside Borussia Monchengladbach for a 19th successive win.

Guardiola’s team favourites to win their first Champions League title this season were far too good for their humble last-16 opposition in Budapest.

Perhaps should have added to the first-leg lead given to them by Bernardo Silva and Gabriel Jesus.

“That is something we have to improve in this competition. Upfront we have to be more clinical. In this competition, you have to be perfect to make sure you go through.”

Silva headed in a wonderful cross from Joao Cancelo to open the scoring.

Source: BBC Sports

comments