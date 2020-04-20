England’s Lionesses donate to help NHS during Covid-19 outbreak

England Women’s football squad ‘Lionesses’ has made donations to support the NHS and other health workers during the Covid-19 pandemic. This was an initiative set up by the Premier League players and led by team captain Steph Houghton.

The statement said: “After discussions with a number of Premier League players, we are delighted to confirm that the whole of the Lionesses squad will make a collective donation to the #PlayersTogether fund.”

The fund-raising was recognised after Premier League players, Liverpool’s captain Jordan Henderson and Harry Maguire of Manchester United agreed during a meeting to find a solution in helping the medical front-liners during the current crisis which was also supported by the NHS Charities Together group.

